Trump on Russian hacking: 'Computers have complicated lives very greatly'

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpChris Murphy: Decision to abstain on Israel vote could push Trump further into Israel's camp Financial technology rules are set to change in the Trump era China warns US against allowing Taiwan leader to pass through MORE on Wednesday said he thinks computers have made people's lives much more complex when asked about Russian hacking.

"I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly," the president-elect said Wednesday, speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

"The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on. And we have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I'm not sure we have the kind the security we need."

ADVERTISEMENT

The president-elect was responding to a question regarding talk of the U.S. imposing sanctions on Russia for the country's meddling in the U.S.'s presidential election via hacking.

Trump throughout his campaign and since his victory has frequently used social media to make campaign announcements or blast his rivals, though he has said he doesn't use email.

He often uses Twitter to air grievances with opponents and the media, using the platform frequently since winning the White House last month.