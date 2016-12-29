Trump doubles down on pledge to 'hire American'

Donald Trump Donald TrumpConway: I hope sanctions weren't motivated by politics Interim DNC chair: Obama admin's response to Russia 'insufficient' Conway: Sanctions against Russia seem 'largely symbolic' MORE on Thursday doubled down on his pledge to "hire American," despite recent reports that his businesses plan to hire more foreign workers.

The president-elect posted a photo to Instagram saying that his administration will follow "two simple rules" when he is in office:

A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:52am PST

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump pledged to bring jobs back to the United States.

Since his election victory last month, the real estate mogul has been publicly engaging with companies, pressuring some to keep jobs in the U.S. or to lower their fees for government-related projects.

During a rally he held earlier this month, he also talked about his commitment to keeping companies in the United States.

"Remember years ago, we used to proudly display 'Made in the USA' ... We don't see it," Trump said during a rally earlier this month.

"I don't see it anymore. We ought to start doing that. Any of the manufacturers that were doing a lot of talking to a lot of companies that were thinking about leaving, and I tell ya, I don't think they're going to be leaving so fast anymore."

On Wednesday, the president-elect touted announcements from two companies that plan to hire workers in the U.S. as evidence that confidence in the domestic markets is booming as he prepares to take office.

However, critics have pointed out that the Trump Organization has repeatedly hired foreign employees in the U.S.

A report earlier this month said Trump Winery in Virginia is seeking permission to hire more foreign workers.

The Department of Labor petitioned for the winery to bring in six foreign workers using the federal government's temporary work visa program know as H-2.

That report followed another in early December that said Trump will hire foreign workers to staff his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., this winter.