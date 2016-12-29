Spicer questions whether Dems did enough to protect data

Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday questioned whether the Democratic National Committee did enough to protect its data from hackers.

Spicer said in an interview Thursday on CNN that there has not been enough talk about what the DNC could have done to keep its systems from being hacked.

"To be clear, any attempt to hack or to do anything nefarious is wrong and illegal. But at some point — the question hasn't even been asked of the DNC — did you take basic measures to protect the data that was on there?" Spicer said.

"No one wrote those emails, no one put a private server on there and no one seems to have done the due diligence at the DNC to protect their own systems."

In the same interview, Spicer also called for the intelligence community to publicly disclose its findings on Russian interference in the presidential election. Russians are believed to have hacked the DNC and Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonTrump says he will meet with intelligence leaders about Russia Grieving is over — Why it's actually a great time to be a Democrat How Trump changed political communication forever MORE campaign chairman John Podesta and provided the emails to WikiLeaks.

President Obama has called for a full report on the suspected hacking, but much of the intelligence agencies' most recent conclusions have come to light through the media.

"We need to have the intelligence community come forward publicly and on the record and make it clear exactly how this happened and who was responsible for it," Spicer said.

"But right now, we continue to get unsourced media accounts for what the activity is. And I think that's not acceptable."

The CIA has reportedly concluded Russia intervened in the U.S. presidential election to help elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpConway: I hope sanctions weren't motivated by politics Interim DNC chair: Obama admin's response to Russia 'insufficient' Conway: Sanctions against Russia seem 'largely symbolic' MORE to the White House, an assessment that has been backed by the FBI. The president-elect and his team were quick to dismiss the report, and Russia has denied the claims.

The Obama administration on Thursday announced a slate of economic sanctions against Russia in retaliation for a widespread hacking campaign geared at interfering in the U.S. presidential election.

The White House said in a statement it would report its findings to Congress in the coming days.