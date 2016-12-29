GOP senator will fight to keep Nevada seat

"My family and I have put much thought and prayer in considering the best way to serve the state that we love. I believe serving and running for re-election as Nevada’s senior Senator is where I can do the most good and have the biggest impact for Nevada," he said.

"Serving as governor would be an enormous honor, but I am looking forward to being Nevada's strongest voice on Capitol Hill."

The senator is one of the few Republicans facing re-election in a contested state for 2018, and the only Republican incumbent running in a state that Democrats won last Election Day.

The 2018 map strongly favors Republicans, who have to defend eight seats, while Democrats have 23 seats up for reelection and two independent seats held by senators who caucus with Democrats.