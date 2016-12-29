GOP senator will fight to keep Nevada seat

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean HellerDean HellerGOP senator will fight to keep Nevada seat Super PAC starts 2018 spending attacking GOP over Tillerson Greens push senators to reject Trump’s EPA pick MORE has announced he'll run for reelection, a move that sends him into what could be a tough fight to retain his seat.Heller made the announcement Thursday afternoon on social media, noting he had also weighed a bid for governor.
"My family and I have put much thought and prayer in considering the best way to serve the state that we love. I believe serving and running for re-election as Nevada’s senior Senator is where I can do the most good and have the biggest impact for Nevada," he said.
"Serving as governor would be an enormous honor, but I am looking forward to being Nevada’s strongest voice on Capitol Hill."
The senator is one of the few Republicans facing re-election in a contested state for 2018, and the only Republican incumbent running in a state that Democrats won last Election Day.
While Donald TrumpDonald TrumpConway: I hope sanctions weren't motivated by politics Interim DNC chair: Obama admin's response to Russia 'insufficient' Conway: Sanctions against Russia seem 'largely symbolic' MORE flipped a handful of states once seen as safely Democratic to clinch his presidential victory, both Hillary ClintonHillary Rodham ClintonTrump says he will meet with intelligence leaders about Russia Grieving is over — Why it's actually a great time to be a Democrat How Trump changed political communication forever MORE and Democrat Senate hopeful Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada.
The 2018 map strongly favors Republicans, who have to defend eight seats, while Democrats have 23 seats up for reelection and two independent seats held by senators who caucus with Democrats.