Bannon: 2017 will be 'more exciting' than 2016

Former Breitbart chairman and incoming White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a Friday interview that 2017 will be even more riveting than the unpredictable year that was 2016.



"I think '17 will be actually more exciting than '16 was," Bannon told the Breitbart News Daily radio program on SiriusXM. "There'll be a lot of exciting actions over the next couple of years."



Bannon also noted that Breitbart's coverage of Donald Trump Donald TrumpDC restaurants to donate Trump inauguration hauls: report Md. gov to attend Trump inauguration after not endorsing him McMullin: Trump 'siding with America's greatest adversary' MORE since winning the election hasn't been all positive for the president-elect.





“I noticed on Breitbart over the last month or two, as either certain appointments were made or certain things were done that didn’t comport with behavior that the deplorables or the hobbits thought were correct, it was interesting to see some of the articles written on the site, and the intensity, and the comments, and I think that’s great," Bannon said."I think people are engaged; they feel like they have a voice."Bannon was likely referring to Breitbart.com scolding Trump's decision not to attempt to prosecute former Democratic presidential nominee, which was met with the headline "Broken Promise."Trump also had been considering 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney for the role of secretary of State. Breitbart also took umbrage over this possibility, publishing a story outlining "Thirteen Undiplomatic Statements by Mitt Romney About Donald Trump.""I think people were very engaged in this election, and I think will be very engaged as time goes forward," Bannon, a former U.S. Navy officer and Goldman Sachs investment banker, said."The key is to hold people accountable."