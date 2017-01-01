Brazile: Trump has ‘enormous’ opportunity to find common ground with Dems

Donna Brazile, the interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, said on Sunday that President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpFCC's 5 biggest battles for Trump's first year Trump's Indonesian business projects move forward: report Joe Scarborough attacks report he partied with Trump MORE has an “enormous” opportunity to find common ground with Democrats in the early days of his presidency.

“If it’s ‘my way or the highway,’ what you’re going to see again is another round of gridlock in Washington, D.C.” she said on ABC’s “This Week." “You’re going to see retribution and retaliation.”

Brazile said Trump has an “enormous” opportunity, as has every president in his first 100 days, “to show that he’s eager to find common ground, to meet with Democrats.“

“Have them over for breakfast, have them over for afternoon tea, and see if you can find some common ground,” she suggested.