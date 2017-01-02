Dem rep: Voters will have 'buyers remorse'

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Monday that American voters will have “buyers remorse” in the new year.

“There will be buyers remorse because the Republicans in Washington in all likelihood are going to overreach,” Jeffries told CNN’s “New Day.”

Jeffries, an early supporter of Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonBruce Springsteen questions whether Trump is fit to serve Seven rising Democratic stars Democrats take sides in race for DNC chair MORE, noted that President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpAlums of historically black college upset band marching in Trump's inaugural parade Trump on North Korea missile threat: ‘It won’t happen’ Trump adviser: 'Possibility' Trump playing media on hacking revelation MORE failed to win the popular vote. Clinton won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes.

“They did not win a majority of Americans who came to the polls and voted for a presidential candidate,” Jeffries added. “Donald Trump lost the popular vote. And so we’ve got to keep that in mind. We can’t overcorrect in this country.”