Dem rep: Voters will have 'buyers remorse'

Democrat @RepJeffries predicts post-election "buyers remorse" from voters https://t.co/oQPLcCqSV9— New Day (@NewDay) January 2, 2017
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Monday that American voters will have “buyers remorse” in the new year.
“There will be buyers remorse because the Republicans in Washington in all likelihood are going to overreach,” Jeffries told CNN’s “New Day.”
Jeffries, an early supporter of Hillary ClintonHillary Rodham ClintonBruce Springsteen questions whether Trump is fit to serve Seven rising Democratic stars Democrats take sides in race for DNC chair MORE, noted that President-elect Donald TrumpDonald TrumpAlums of historically black college upset band marching in Trump's inaugural parade Trump on North Korea missile threat: ‘It won’t happen’ Trump adviser: 'Possibility' Trump playing media on hacking revelation MORE failed to win the popular vote. Clinton won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes.