Trump team misspells name of trade pick on Twitter

Donald Trump's transition team on Tuesday misspelled the name of the president-elect's nominee for U.S. trade representative.

In a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon, Trump's team misspelled the last name of Robert Lighthizer.

"President-elect Trump to nominate Robert Lighter as US Trade Representative," the transition 2017 account tweeted.

President-elect Trump to nominate Robert Lighter as US Trade Representative. https://t.co/dcfM2T4CNU — Transition 2017 (@transition2017) January 3, 2017

“Lighthizer is going to do an outstanding job representing the United States as we fight for good trade deals that put the American worker first,” Trump said in a Tuesday statement announcing Lighthizer for the job.

“He has extensive experience striking agreements that protect some of the most important sectors of our economy, and has repeatedly fought in the private sector to prevent bad deals from hurting Americans," he added.