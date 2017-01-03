Trump inauguration gala books country band Big & Rich

The country music band Big & Rich will headline an inaugural gala this month for President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpReport: Trump's 'delayed' intelligence meeting was always scheduled for Friday Tillerson reaches agreement to sever ties with ExxonMobil Schumer: Trump 'really dumb' for attacking intelligence agencies MORE.

The Republican Party of New York and Great Alliance America announced Tuesday that the country band would perform at the event.

"We're thrilled to be performing in our nation's capital during this historic moment in time," John Rich, of Big & Rich, said in a statement, according to The Washington Examiner.

"A presidential inauguration is a uniquely American event, so we are honored to be a part of it and hope to help make it a memorable event."

Rich won season 11 of NBC's "The Celebrity Apprentice." The president-elect hosted the television reality show for several seasons.

The gala will be held Jan. 19, the night before Trump's inauguration. It is not yet known if the president-elect will attend.

Eric Beach, co-chairman of Great America Alliance, said in a statement that it is "proud to have been a part of this extraordinary movement."

"We look forward to celebrating with the many people that contributed to his historic victory," Beach said in a statement.