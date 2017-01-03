Trump inauguration gala books country band Big & Rich

The country music band Big & Rich will headline an inaugural gala this month for President-elect Donald TrumpDonald TrumpReport: Trump's 'delayed' intelligence meeting was always scheduled for Friday Tillerson reaches agreement to sever ties with ExxonMobil Schumer: Trump 'really dumb' for attacking intelligence agencies MORE.
The Republican Party of New York and Great Alliance America announced Tuesday that the country band would perform at the event.
"We're thrilled to be performing in our nation's capital during this historic moment in time," John Rich, of Big & Rich, said in a statement, according to The Washington Examiner.
"A presidential inauguration is a uniquely American event, so we are honored to be a part of it and hope to help make it a memorable event."