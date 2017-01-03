Wall Street lawyer on shortlist for Trump's SEC chair: report

Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton is on the short list to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpReport: Trump's 'delayed' intelligence meeting was always scheduled for Friday Tillerson reaches agreement to sever ties with ExxonMobil Schumer: Trump 'really dumb' for attacking intelligence agencies MORE's administration, Reuters reported.

Clayton is reportedly seen as the leading candidate for the position.

He serves as a partner at the firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.

He works on "public and private mergers and acquisitions, capital markets offerings and regulatory proceedings."

The president-elect was scheduled to meet Tuesday with Clayton.

Other names that have been floated for the position include former U.S. Attorney Debra Wong Yang, former SEC commissioner Paul Atkins and lawyer Ralph Ferrara.