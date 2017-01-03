CIA chief: 'Wait and see' report before doubting Russian hacking

CIA Director John Brennan on Tuesday urged people to "wait and see" the forthcoming intelligence report regarding the Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election before casting doubt on intelligence agencies' findings.

In an interview Tuesday on PBS, Brennan addressed comments from President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpReport: Trump's 'delayed' intelligence meeting was always scheduled for Friday Tillerson reaches agreement to sever ties with ExxonMobil Schumer: Trump 'really dumb' for attacking intelligence agencies MORE, who has disputed a CIA report that concluded Russia intervened in the presidential race to help him get elected.

In a statement Trump released after news of the report surfaced, the president-elect said these are the "same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction."

Brennan said Tuesday during the interview that in the aftermath of the Iraq War, there was a "total review of the review process and the analytic process and the assessments that are done with the intelligence community with a number of steps that were taken to make sure that we were going to be as accurate as possible."

“And so, it’s been light-years since that Iraq WMD report has been done and there has been tremendous further development of our analytic capabilities as well as our intelligence-collection capabilities,” Brennan said.

Brennan touted the U.S. Intelligence Community, saying there are no other intelligence agencies in the world with the same capabilities.

“I would suggest to individuals who have not yet seen the report, who have not yet been briefed on it, that they wait and see what it is that the intelligence community is putting forward," he said, "before they make those judgments."

Trump on Tuesday tweeted that a planned intelligence briefing on Russian hacking, previously expected to take place early this week, was pushed back to Friday.

"The 'Intelligence' briefing on so-called 'Russian hacking' was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case," Trump tweeted. "Very strange!"

The president-elect said Friday he would take an intelligence briefing to discuss the latest findings on Russian hacks.