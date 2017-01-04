Trump ahead of Obama by 1 in hypothetical matchup

Donald Trump Donald TrumpGraham sees ‘hard time’ for Trump picks rejecting intel CNN to present town halls with Paul Ryan, Bernie Sanders Regulation roll back could pose health risk for many counties that backed Trump MORE leads Barack Obama Barack ObamaJeff Sessions pushed JASTA and real accountability Gun sales hit record high in 2016 What does a Trump presidency mean for criminal justice reform? MORE by one point in a hypothetical face-off between the current president and next president, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

Forty-five percent of respondents said they'd pick Trump to be president over Obama, while 44 percent said they'd prefer a third term for the current president, the Morning Consult/Politico poll found.

Late last month, Obama told a CNN podcast that a message of optimism, like his in 2008, could have defeated Trump's more divisive brand of populism.

Trump responded with a tweet saying "NO WAY" would Obama have beaten him.

Even though the poll showed Trump slightly ahead, more respondents thought Obama would win a hypothetical matchup with Trump. Forty-seven percent said Obama would win, while 42 percent said Trump would.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 28 to 29, surveying 2,000 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.