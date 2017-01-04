Voters want Trump to focus on jobs: poll

Voters want President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpGraham sees ‘hard time’ for Trump picks rejecting intel CNN to present town halls with Paul Ryan, Bernie Sanders Regulation roll back could pose health risk for many counties that backed Trump MORE to focus on jobs, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Voters were asked how important it is to them that the president-elect mention specific proposals he made during the presidential campaign when he gives his inauguration speech later this month.

Almost half, 48 percent, said it is very important the president-elect talk about keeping manufacturing jobs in the U.S. Forty-seven percent said it is very important he address his promise to bring back manufacturing jobs to the U.S. from other countries.

Fewer voters want Trump to focus on some of the other proposals he made during his presidential campaign, such as building a wall along the southern border and banning Muslims from entering the country.

Forty-nine percent of registered voters said it is very important for Trump to talk about healing the country after the election in his inaugural address.

Only 36 percent of voters said it is very important the president-elect talk about his promise to repeal ObamaCare, and 34 percent said it is very important he talk about appointing a justice to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

The poll also found that only 37 percent of voters plan to watch Trump's inaugural address live, while nearly half of respondents said they don't plan to watch it.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 28 to 29 among 2,000 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.