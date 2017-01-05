Trump rips media for saying he is in 'agreement' with Assange

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpHow Estonia can save Western civilization South Korea taps Twitter officer for Trump: report Poll: Tech industry more optimistic than others about Trump MORE on Thursday morning criticized the media for saying he sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and against the U.S intelligence community.

"The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange — wrong," Trump tweeted Thursday.

"I simply state what he states, it is for the people ... to make up their own minds as to the truth. The media lies to make it look like I am against 'Intelligence' when in fact I am a big fan!"

Trump on Wednesday quoted Assange saying Russia did not provide his organization hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) — contrary to the intelligence community's conclusions.

Assange said in a Fox News interview Tuesday evening that the Obama administration was focusing on Russia's alleged role in the Democratic hacks to "delegitimize" Trump's election. The intelligence community in October blamed Russia for the DNC hack, and a CIA assessment reportedly concluded that the Kremlin interfered in the election specifically to help Trump win. Russia has denied any involvement in the election, and Trump has dismissed the intelligence findings as an attack on his legitimacy. Assange has insisted he didn't get the hacked material from Russia. The president-elect also often rails on the media, accusing it of biased and dishonest coverage against him.

"Julian Assange said 'a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta' — why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!" Trump tweeted, referencing WikiLeak's publication of private DNC documents over the summer.