Brexit leader Farage to attend Trump inauguration

British politician Nigel Farage, who campaigned for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, will attend President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTop Dem senator to Trump: Weigh in on Planned Parenthood fight How Estonia can save Western civilization South Korea taps Twitter officer for Trump: report MORE's inauguration this month, Reuters reported Thursday.

Farage, the former leader of the U.K. Independent Party and a vocal Trump backer, will be a guest of Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R).

"The governor of Mississippi has invited me and I'm there for a few days and it's going to be a great, historic event," Farage told Sky News.

"In America they've had a political revolution and it's complete; the problem in Britain is our revolution is not complete because the same people are still in charge."

After Trump's victory, Farage, who helped lead the "Brexit" movement, said he would help the president-elect form a closer relationship between the U.S. and Britain.

"I would like, formally or informally, to do whatever I can to bring our great nations a bit closer together," he said in an interview on CNN.

"And I just happen to know a few people in his administration. I've clearly got Trump's confidence."

Farage was a passionate supporter of Trump on the campaign trail, stumping for Trump and criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonHow Estonia can save Western civilization Fake News free for all; examining the political implications of fake news Jesse Jackson presses Uber for diversity data MORE. Both Farage and Trump frequently compared the U.S. election to the U.K.'s vote in June to leave the EU.