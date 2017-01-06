Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe Hill's 12:30 Report Warren says she will run for reelection Senate Dems introduce bill to block Trump Muslim registry MORE (D-Mass.) announced on Friday that she will run for a second term in 2018.

Warren, a progressive stalwart, is a popular senator in the Bay State and raised her national profile during the 2016 presidential election as a vocal critic of President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpSmall businesses will face these thorny issues in 2017 Kerry: Mexico won’t ‘pony up’ for Trump’s wall DHS designates election systems as 'critical infrastructure' MORE.

“The people of Massachusetts didn’t send me to Washington to roll over and play dead while Donald Trump and his team of billionaires, bigots, and Wall Street bankers crush the working people of our Commonwealth and this country,” Warren wrote in an email to supporters, according to the Boston Globe. “This is no time to quit.”

Warren notably stayed quiet during the Democratic primary, but ultimately backed Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonThere is little conservative about Trump GOP lawmaker wants feds to probe intel leaks to media It’s time to close the books on ‘Putingate’ MORE once she became the party’s nominee.

Warren, 67, was floated as a potential Clinton running mate and is widely considered a possible 2020 presidential contender.

Warren vowed to take on the “Trump Administration’s racism, sexism, bigotry and hate” and fight for minority groups and embrace diversity. She also promised to continue fighting for debt-free college, minimum wage increases and Wall Street reforms.

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling all but announced in an interview late last year that he would mount a bid to unseat Warren

“I don’t kid myself: the upcoming fights in the Senate — and our campaign in Massachusetts in 2018 — are likely to be uglier and nastier than anything we’ve ever imagined,” she wrote. “I’m not taking anything for granted.”