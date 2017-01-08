Incoming White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpHugh Laurie alludes to Trump in 'Golden Globes' acceptance speech Jimmy Fallon roasts Trump in 'Golden Globes' monologue Priebus: 'No reason' to delay confirmation hearings for background checks MORE’s campaign did not need WikiLeaks to convince Americans they Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonClinton gets standing ovation from Broadway audience Ally: I don't expect Clinton to run for office again Conway: We didn't need WikiLeaks to convince Americans that Clinton was unlikable MORE was an unlikable candidate.

“We didn’t need WikiLeaks to convince the American people that they didn’t like her, didn’t trust her, didn’t find her to be honest,” Conway told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Conway maintained that Russia’s attempt to meddle in the United States election failed.

“The alleged attacks, alleged aspirations to interfere with our democracy failed,” she said.

WikiLeaks published stolen emails from Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, and the Democratic National Committee. Its founder, Julian Assange, has said Russia was not the source of those emails.

The U.S. intelligence community published a report Friday that concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign to help Trump win.

The report did not assess the impact of Russia’s actions.