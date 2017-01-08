UK prime minister: Trump’s comments about groping women ‘unacceptable’

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday criticized President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpHugh Laurie alludes to Trump in 'Golden Globes' acceptance speech Jimmy Fallon roasts Trump in 'Golden Globes' monologue Priebus: 'No reason' to delay confirmation hearings for background checks MORE for the lewd comments he was heard making about women in a 2005 tape that surfaced last year.

"I think that's unacceptable," May said in an interview with Sky News.

"But in fact Donald Trump himself has said that and has apologized for it."

Still, May said the relationship between the U.K. and the U.S. is about something much bigger than just the relationship between the leaders of both countries.

"That's important, but actually we have a longstanding special relationship with the United States," she said.

"It's based on shared values and it is a relationship where, actually in the U.K., we feel we can say to the U.S. if we disagree with something that they are doing."

The president-elect faced backlash last year after the release of a 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which Trump talks about how he could grope and kiss women without their consent because of his celebrity status.

Trump late Saturday tweeted that he was excited to meet with May later this year.

"I look very much forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring," the president-elect tweeted. "Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special!"