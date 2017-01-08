Trump blasts 'Meet The Press' for cutting Conway interview

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpHugh Laurie alludes to Trump in 'Golden Globes' acceptance speech Jimmy Fallon roasts Trump in 'Golden Globes' monologue Priebus: 'No reason' to delay confirmation hearings for background checks MORE on Sunday blasted NBC's "Meet The Press" for not airing a full interview with one of his top advisers.

"Kellyanne Conway went to @MeetThePress this morning for an interview with @chucktodd," the president-elect tweeted.

"Dishonest media cut out 9 of her 10 minutes. Terrible!"

Kellyanne Conway went to @MeetThePress this morning for an interview with @chucktodd. Dishonest media cut out 9 of her 10 minutes. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2017

NBC aired an interview Sunday with Conway.

NBC aired an interview Sunday with Conway.

The network also tweeted out a link to the full interview. Trump shared the link to the full video on Twitter.

During the interview, Conway was asked about the report detailing Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

"In terms of Russia, if the report says that they attempted ... they did not succeed. They did not succeed to embarrassing this country on the world stage. They did not succeed in throwing the election to Donald Trump," she said during the interview.

"That's very clear in this report ... there is no evidence that Russia succeeded in any alleged attempt to disrupt our democracy or in fact influence the election results."

CNN's Brian Stelter said an NBC source told him that Trump aides knew on Friday that the show was only planning to run a short clip.

NBC source says Team Trump knew (on Friday) that the show was only planning to run a sound bite from @KellyannePolls, not full interview https://t.co/8xFulaizfC — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 8, 2017

The president-elect often hits the media, accusing reporters of biased and dishonest coverage against him.

Trump's incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told The Hill that the media doesn't treat the president-elect with the proper respect.

--This report was updated at 12:36 p.m.