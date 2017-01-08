Trump blasts 'Meet The Press' for cutting Conway interview

President-elect Donald TrumpDonald TrumpHugh Laurie alludes to Trump in 'Golden Globes' acceptance speech Jimmy Fallon roasts Trump in 'Golden Globes' monologue Priebus: 'No reason' to delay confirmation hearings for background checks MORE on Sunday blasted NBC's "Meet The Press" for not airing a full interview with one of his top advisers.
"Kellyanne Conway went to @MeetThePress this morning for an interview with @chucktodd," the president-elect tweeted.
Kellyanne Conway went to @MeetThePress this morning for an interview with @chucktodd. Dishonest media cut out 9 of her 10 minutes. Terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2017
NBC source says Team Trump knew (on Friday) that the show was only planning to run a sound bite from @KellyannePolls, not full interview https://t.co/8xFulaizfC— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 8, 2017