Schumer urges GOP to set fair hearing schedule for Cabinet confirmations

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles Schumer GOP stresses 'stable transition' in weekend ObamaCare message The Hill's 12:30 Report Dems don't have to block Trump's SCOTUS pick — exploit GOP's divisions instead MORE (D-N.Y.) is urging Republicans to set up a "fair" hearing schedule for the president-elect's Cabinet nominees after the director of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) expressed concern about the current schedule.

In a statement released Sunday, Schumer said the OGE expressed "serious reservations" about the Cabinet confirmations schedule being pursued by Republicans.

"No administration, Republican or Democrat, has tried to do what these Republicans are trying to do with their nominees," Schumer said in the statement.

"Rather than ensuring that nominees are thoroughly vetted and will remove themselves from conflicts of interests, Senate Republicans are trying to ram them through as quickly as possible."

ADVERTISEMENT

Schumer called for Republicans to work with Democrats to make sure there is a "fair, deliberate hearing schedule that includes all the necessary ethics agreements and background checks required in the vetting process."

"This is not an issue that pits Republicans against Democrats — it pits Republicans against all Americans and an independent ethics agency that is tasked with ensuring the President's cabinet follows the law," he said in the statement.

"Until these nominees have fully cooperated with the ethics review process, the hearings and confirmation schedule should not be rushed."

The OGE's director on Saturday accused Senate Republicans of rushing confirmations for nominees in Trump's administration.

In a letter to Senate Democrats, Walter Shaub, Jr. said the busy hearing schedule had overwhelmed his office. He said it had not completed ethics screening reviews on several nominees.

“This schedule has created undue pressure on OGE’s staff and agency ethics officials to rush through these important reviews.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnellPriebus: 'No reason' to delay confirmation hearings for background checks Senate readies for blizzard of confirmation battles McConnell: Dems need to 'grow up,' work with GOP on speedy confirmations MORE (R-Ky.) on Sunday said all of "procedural complaints" are related to the Democrats' frustration in having lost the White House and the Senate.

"I understand that, but we need to sort of grow up here and get past that," he said in an interview on CBS's "Face The Nation."

"I'm optimistic that we'll be able to get up to seven nominees on day one, just like we did eight years ago."