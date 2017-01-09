News outlets find inauguration gowns after Trump says 'all' shops sold out

Retailers in Washington, D.C. are disputing President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpSanders: ‘I give Donald Trump his due’ Cory Booker to testify against Sessions's nomination Schumer: Dems have GOP ‘on defense’ on Obamacare, Cabinet picks MORE's claim that "all the dress shops are sold out" ahead of his inauguration later this month.

“We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars,” Trump told the The New York Times on Monday.

“All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.”

Martha Slagle, vice president and general manager of the Neiman Marcus in Friendship Heights, however, told The Washington Post that potential shoppers now "have more than a thousand evening gowns to choose from."

"I'm stuffed with beautiful gowns," she told the Post, after being asked about Trump's comments.

Other boutiques in the city also said they are stocked with dresses ahead of the inauguration.

"We always have dresses," Krista Johnson, the owner of Georgetown designer-consignment shop Ella Rue told the Post.

"Unless a thousand people came in today, we'd still have choices."

Several other stores, including Nordstrom, Rent The Runway and Michael Kors told Jezebel they had dresses available.

Last month, the president-elect tweeted that he didn't need celebrities at his inauguration, and just wanted "the people."