Trump's DHS pick to vow to commit to diversity, tolerance

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump told of unsubstantiated Russian effort to compromise him Overnight Cybersecurity: Republicans grill intel officials on DNC defenses Trump blasts 'fake news' after report that Russia tried to compromise him MORE's pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security will talk on Tuesday about his commitment to diversity and tolerance.

Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly will also pledge to "speak truth to power," according to a copy of the prepared testimony he will give before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee obtained by Politico.

"I believe in America and the principles upon which our country and way of life are guaranteed. I believe in respect, tolerance, and diversity of opinion. I have a profound respect for the rule of law and will always strive to uphold it,” Kelly plans to tell the panel after being introduced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly will say that he loves his country and will vow to "do everything within my power to preserve our liberty, enforce our laws, and protect our citizens."

He will also talk about his experience in the military. Kelly oversaw U.S. military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean as a commander of U.S. Southern Command.

"These assignments—while varied—shared the common characteristics of working within and leading large, complex, and diverse mission-focused organizations, while under great pressure to produce results," he will tell the committee. At DHS, Kelly would be at the forefront of Trump's efforts to build a wall along the border with Mexico and round up undocumented immigrants.

“I have never had a problem speaking truth to power, and I firmly believe that those in power deserve full candor and my honest assessment and recommendations.”