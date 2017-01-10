Kushner will 'extricate himself entirely' from businesses, attorney says

Jared Kushner's attorney said early Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump told of unsubstantiated Russian effort to compromise him Overnight Cybersecurity: Republicans grill intel officials on DNC defenses Trump blasts 'fake news' after report that Russia tried to compromise him MORE's son-in-law plans to step away from all of his businesses as he prepares to assume a White House role.

"He's going to do three things. He is going to step away from his businesses. He's going to extricate himself entirely. That's No. 1," Jamie Gorelick said Tuesday on NBC's "Today."

"No. 2, he is going to divest of many, many of his assets. And No. 3, for assets that will be made, he will follow the normal refusal procedures. And those are the ones that have been followed by scores of people over decades of experience."

Gorelick said she is "very comfortable" the arrangement Kushner has made is "appropriate under the rules."

"The Office of Government Ethics has given us advice," she said, "and we followed it."

The president-elect's transition team on Monday announced Kushner, who is married to Trump's elder daughter, Ivanka, would serve in the White House as a senior adviser.

Kushner became one of the president-elect's top aides and confidantes during the campaign. Now, he appears poised to play a similar role in the next administration.

Kushner will forgo a salary to avoid running afoul of nepotism laws, according to Bloomberg.

The president-elect said in a statement Monday that Kushner had been a "tremendous asset and trusted adviser" to him throughout his presidential campaign.

"I am proud to have him in a key leadership role in my administration," Trump said in a statement.