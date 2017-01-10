MLB commissioner meeting with Trump

Major League Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. on Tuesday is meeting with President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump told of unsubstantiated Russian effort to compromise him Overnight Cybersecurity: Republicans grill intel officials on DNC defenses Trump blasts 'fake news' after report that Russia tried to compromise him MORE.

Manfred went up in the elevators Tuesday at Trump Tower with Randy Levine, the president of the New York Yankees, according to transition pool reports.

The two went up just before 10:40 a.m.

Manfred said he was meeting with Trump but did not respond to further questions.

Manfred last year said he didn't think Trump's election would impact MLB's international plans, according to USA Today. He said he hadn't heard "anything with respect to the Cuba issue that would suggest that there's going to be any change."

"I think we're all familiar with things he said about Mexico," he added, speaking at the annual general managers meeting after the election in November.

"I think we need to wait and see what actually happens."

Levine has been a longtime supporter of the president-elect.