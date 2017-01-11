Ivanka Trump to take leave of absence from her companies

© Getty Images
Ivanka Trump announced Wednesday she will take a formal leave of absence from the Trump Organization and her apparel and accessories firm when her father becomes president later this month.
"I will no longer be involved with the management or operations of either company," Trump, the eldest daughter of the president-elect, wrote in a Facebook post.
Trump appointed Abigail Klem to lead her clothing brand. In the role, Klem will work with a board of trustees and "manage the strategies and day-to-day operations of the business."
"I am confident that under her leadership the company will continue creating smart, solution-oriented product and content," Trump wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
"My brothers will oversee The Trump Organization, and I know that in their capable hands the business will thrive."
Trump and her family will be moving to a home in Washington, D.C. Her husband, Jared Kushner, will serve as a senior adviser to the president-elect and Trump plans to "settle our three young children into their new home and schools."
A report earlier this week said that Trump won't take a job in her father's administration. The president-elect has previously said he would "love" to have his daughter and son-in-law involved in his administration.
Trump has been an adviser on her father's transition team and has been active in the transition since her father's victory last year.
"I'm grateful for the overwhelming amount of outreach I've received from people all across America who have shared their stories and offered to extend their ideas and expertise in the areas I am deeply passionate about, including the education and empowerment of women and girls; leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs and job creators and unleashing the potential of women in the workplace," she wrote.
"I am eager to hear more from them as I determine the most impactful and appropriate ways for me to serve our country. Thank you to those of you who've lent your voices and perspective. To those of you I’ve yet to meet, I look forward to working with you and for you."
Donald TrumpDonald TrumpMichelle Obama: Last days as first lady surprisingly emotional Mexico's president: We will not pay for the wall GOP senators drop push to delay ObamaCare repeal MORE said Wednesday he is handing over control of his business empire to is two adult sons and placing his assets into a trust to address conflict-of-interest concerns. Donald Trump said he would not be selling the company, instead making a number of small changes designed to tightly limit his involvement in its operations.
Tags Donald Trump