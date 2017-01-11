Ivanka Trump to take leave of absence from her companies

Ivanka Trump announced Wednesday she will take a formal leave of absence from the Trump Organization and her apparel and accessories firm when her father becomes president later this month.

"I will no longer be involved with the management or operations of either company," Trump, the eldest daughter of the president-elect, wrote in a Facebook post.

Trump appointed Abigail Klem to lead her clothing brand. In the role, Klem will work with a board of trustees and "manage the strategies and day-to-day operations of the business."