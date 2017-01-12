Conway: Trump won't talk to his kids about business

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpThe top four things Trump needs to know about Iraq Iran dealing with shock of Trump's election, death of its leader Mattis cruises through confirmation hearing MORE will not talk to his children about business, his top aide says.

"Donald Trump is going to talk to his children, but not about business," Kellyanne Conway told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

Trump on Wednesday said he is handing over control of his business empire to his two adult sons and placing his assets into a trust. But he said he won't sell the company, instead making a number of smaller changes designed to limit his involvement in its operations.

Critics have pointed out that there's nothing to stop Trump from still being involved in his businesses from the White House by directing his sons.

Conway slammed the idea that Trump be asked not to interact with his children.

"But what are they discussing? They won't be discussing the business and the business deals."

Conway said Trump's two adult sons have been "respected" and "valued" members of the Trump Organization for a number of years.

"This is not new for them. This is what they do every single day. They'll just be doing it ... without their father there," she said.

"People should not be presumptively negative and skeptical and just give it a chance to really sink in. It's an enormous sacrifice for President-elect Trump."

Conway also said Trump made clear he won't have any type of say on anything going on with the Trump Organization.

"This is just an extraordinary move, because we just are not accustomed to this," she said.

"We are accustomed to having presidents who are politicians — many of them are professional politicians — who move from political job to political job to political job."