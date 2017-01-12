Trump met with mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, transition says

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpR. Kelly denies reports he will perform at Trump's inauguration Ryan: Leaked dossier 'not even worthy of media' Trump supporter Scottie Nell Hughes to part ways with CNN MORE met with GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson in New York on Wednesday, according to his transition team.

Transition spokesman and incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters about the meeting on Thursday during a conference call with reporters. He did not offer any additional details.

Adelson, the owner of the Las Vegas Sands Casino, is one of the biggest donors in Republican politics, regularly helping to fill the coffers of conservative candidates and committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

He gave about $35 million to the Future 45 super PAC that supported Trump's bid during the general election.

Adelson is also a member of Trump's inaugural committee, which has helped to raise money and plan for next week's festivities.