BuzzFeed to donate $25K to journalism nonprofit from sale of 'garbage' merch

A BuzzFeed official said Thursday that the news outlet is donating $25,000 to a journalism nonprofit using the earnings from the sales of its "failing pile of garbage" merchandise.

"Cool thing: thanks to people who bought the failing pile of garbage merch, we get to donate more than $25k to @pressfreedom," the head of U.S. news at the publication tweeted.

The profits are going to the Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom.

President-electon Wednesday railed against BuzzFeed, calling the site a "failing pile of garbage" after it published a privately produced intelligence dossier that contained unverified claims about Trump's connections to Russia.

At a news conference Wednesday, Trump also said the site would "suffer the consequences" for publishing the documents.

In response, BuzzFeed unveiled a store selling items including a limited edition garbage can and bumper stickers and T-shirts featuring the "Failing Pile of Garbage" phrase.

BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith has defended the publication of the dossier, writing in a memo that although “there is serious reason to doubt the allegations,” the site aims to be “transparent in our journalism and to share what we have with our readers.”