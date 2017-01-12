SPONSORED:

 

BuzzFeed to donate $25K to journalism nonprofit from sale of 'garbage' merch

By Rebecca Savransky - 01/12/17 12:03 PM EST
A BuzzFeed official said Thursday that the news outlet is donating $25,000 to a journalism nonprofit using the earnings from the sales of its "failing pile of garbage" merchandise.

"Cool thing: thanks to people who bought the failing pile of garbage merch, we get to donate more than $25k to ," the head of U.S. news at the publication tweeted.

The profits are going to the Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom.

President-elect Donald TrumpDonald TrumpR. Kelly denies reports he will perform at Trump's inauguration Ryan: Leaked dossier 'not even worthy of media' Trump supporter Scottie Nell Hughes to part ways with CNN MORE on Wednesday railed against BuzzFeed, calling the site a "failing pile of garbage" after it published a privately produced intelligence dossier that contained unverified claims about Trump's connections to Russia.

At a news conference Wednesday, Trump also said the site would "suffer the consequences" for publishing the documents.

In response, BuzzFeed unveiled a store selling items including a limited edition garbage can and bumper stickers and T-shirts featuring the "Failing Pile of Garbage" phrase.

BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith has defended the publication of the dossier, writing in a memo that although “there is serious reason to doubt the allegations,” the site aims to be “transparent in our journalism and to share what we have with our readers.”

