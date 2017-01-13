Fox News analyst running for DNC chair

Democratic strategist and Fox News analyst Jehmu Greene is entering the race for chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Greene announced her candidacy late Thursday in an email to DNC members, Politico reported.

“After a historic year and devastating losses up and down the ballot, it is women who are stepping up to protect the rights of every American,” she wrote.

“We are organizing, taking action, and marching to demonstrate our opposition to the next administration’s hurtful, hateful policies. Like so many women across the country, I am stepping up and putting myself out there. I am running for DNC chair.”

Greene did not mention any endorsements from DNC members or prominent Democrats.

But she noted she would participate in the first DNC-sponsored regional candidate forum in Phoenix on Saturday.

Greene’s entrance into the DNC chairmanship race expands the field to seven candidates.

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) and outgoing Labor Secretary Tom Perez are widely considered the race’s frontrunners.

South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison, New Hampshire Democratic Party chairman Ray Buckley, Idaho Democratic Party executive director Sally Boynton Brown and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg are also running.