Trump no longer expected to visit African American museum on MLK Day: report

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump to continue using @realDonaldTrump account as president Trump’s healthcare plan will offer ‘insurance for everybody’: report Trump on outgoing CIA director: ‘Was this the leaker of Fake News?’ MORE is reportedly no longer expected to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The president-elect will no longer make the visit on Monday because of scheduling issues, ABC News reported, citing transition officials.

He is instead expected to visit the museum sometime after he assumes office, the network reported.

On Saturday, ABC News reported the president-elect was expected to make a visit to the museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The reports come amid backlash from Democrats and some Republicans over Trump's recent attacks on Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

In an interview last week, the civil rights icon said he didn't think Trump was a "legitimate president," pointing to Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the president-elect attacked Lewis, calling the Georgia Democrat "all talk" and "no action."

President Obama had previously urged the president-elect to go to the museum after Trump in September said the African-American community was "in the worst shape that they've ever been in before."

"I think that even most 8-year-olds will tell you that whole slavery thing wasn't very good for black people, Jim Crow wasn't very good for black people," Obama said at the time during an interview on “Good Morning America.”

"What we have to do is use our history to propel us to make even more progress in the future."