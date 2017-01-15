Trump predicts number of Democratic supporters 'will only get higher'

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump to continue using @realDonaldTrump account as president Trump’s healthcare plan will offer ‘insurance for everybody’: report Trump on outgoing CIA director: ‘Was this the leaker of Fake News?’ MORE said early Sunday that Democrats are “most angry” that so many “Obama Democrats” voted for the billionaire in the November election.

“With all of the jobs I am bringing back to our Nation, that number will only get higher,” he tweeted.

“Car companies and others, if they want to do business in our country, have to start making things here again. WIN!” he added.

The Democrats are most angry that so many Obama Democrats voted for me. With all of the jobs I am bringing back to our Nation, that number.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

will only get higher. Car companies and others, if they want to do business in our country, have to start making things here again. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

A growing number of Democrats will boycott Trump's inauguration.

At least 17 Democrats have announced they won't attend the Jan. 20 ceremony following an extremely divisive election.