SPONSORED:

 

Dem senator says Lewis's comments on Trump were 'uncalled for'

By Rebecca Savransky - 01/15/17 11:11 AM EST
Dem senator says Lewis's comments on Trump were 'uncalled for'

Sen. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinDem senator says Lewis's comments on Trump were 'uncalled for' Sunday shows preview: Trump allies appear after John Lewis criticism Live coverage: The Senate's 'vote-a-rama' MORE (D-W.Va.) on Sunday said he respects Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), but criticized the Georgia Democrat for saying he doesn't think President-elect Donald TrumpDonald TrumpTrump to continue using @realDonaldTrump account as president Trump’s healthcare plan will offer ‘insurance for everybody’: report Trump on outgoing CIA director: ‘Was this the leaker of Fake News?’ MORE is a "legitimate president."

"I've got the utmost respect for Congressman Lewis, he's an icon, if you will, and we all have the most respect for him," Manchin said on CBS's "Face The Nation."
 
"I just think that was uncalled for. I just wish that rhetoric would tone down from both back and forth."
 
Manchin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will succeed if he sees "this bickering going on back and forth."
 
"That's what we have to stop," Manchin said.
 
"We're bigger than this, and we're going to show them we're not going to change and not going to alter how we work and function as Congress, as a government and the United States of America."
 
Manchin called this type of rhetoric "non-productive."

Lewis was a key civil rights leader in the 1960s as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He was frequently arrested and beaten by police officers at protests, including on “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Ala., in 1965.

Trump on Saturday targeted Lewis after the Democrat questioned the president-elect's legitimacy.

"I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It will be hard. It's going to be very difficult. I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” Lewis said in an interview with NBC on Friday.

“I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton,” he added.

Trump hit back, accusing Lewis of not doing enough for his district and delivering "no action or result."

Tags Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Joe Manchin, Sunday shows