Dem senator says Lewis's comments on Trump were 'uncalled for'

Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinDem senator says Lewis's comments on Trump were 'uncalled for' Sunday shows preview: Trump allies appear after John Lewis criticism Live coverage: The Senate's 'vote-a-rama' MORE (D-W.Va.) on Sunday said he respects Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), but criticized the Georgia Democrat for saying he doesn't think President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump to continue using @realDonaldTrump account as president Trump’s healthcare plan will offer ‘insurance for everybody’: report Trump on outgoing CIA director: ‘Was this the leaker of Fake News?’ MORE is a "legitimate president."

"I've got the utmost respect for Congressman Lewis, he's an icon, if you will, and we all have the most respect for him," Manchin said on CBS's "Face The Nation."

"I just think that was uncalled for. I just wish that rhetoric would tone down from both back and forth."

Manchin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will succeed if he sees "this bickering going on back and forth."

"That's what we have to stop," Manchin said.

"We're bigger than this, and we're going to show them we're not going to change and not going to alter how we work and function as Congress, as a government and the United States of America."

Manchin called this type of rhetoric "non-productive."