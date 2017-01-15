Three times as many bus permits requested for Women's March than inauguration: reports

There have been three times as many bus parking permits requested for the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday than for President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump to continue using @realDonaldTrump account as president Trump’s healthcare plan will offer ‘insurance for everybody’: report Trump on outgoing CIA director: ‘Was this the leaker of Fake News?’ MORE's inauguration on Friday, according to multiple reports.

As of Thursday, Jan. 12, 393 charter bus permits had been requested for the inauguration later this week, City Councilman Charles Allen told BuzzFeed News.

All of the city's 1,200 available charter bus parking spaces at RFK Stadium have been filled for the Women's March, scheduled for Jan. 21. There could be more buses coming for the march and parking in other locations, Allen said.

“While the demand for bus parking seems significantly less than for previous inaugurations, the District is well prepared and will be ready for all visitors and guests making their way here,” Allen told BuzzFeed.

“As the nation’s capitol, D.C. is no stranger to major events, and we are ready to provide a safe experience for everyone and to protect their First Amendment rights in the process — including the large crowds expected for the Women’s March on Washington.”

According to the event's Facebook page as of Sunday afternoon, 194,000 people have said they are going to the Women's March and another 255,000 said they are interested in the event.

The march is an effort to "stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families," according to the Facebook page.

Trump told The New York Times last week he expects "unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration." He also said there will be "plenty of movie and entertainment stars."