NY rep joins growing list of Democrats boycotting Trump inauguration

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said early Monday that he will not attend President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpMcCain leans toward voting for Tillerson CIA director on Trump dossier: 'Was I a leaker of this? No.' Green Day drops new anti-Trump music video MORE’s inauguration on Friday, joining a growing list of Democrats who will boycott the event.

“I cannot go because of the president-elect’s inflammatory comments, his racist campaign, his conflicts of interest, his refusal to disclose his taxes,” Nadler said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Nadler said the “last straw” was Trump’s “ad hominem personal attacks on an icon of the civil rights movement, someone who suffered beatings and almost gave his life for this country, [Rep.] John Lewis [D-Ga.].”

Lewis said in an interview Friday that he does not consider Trump a “legitimate president” because of Russian interference in the election and will not attend the inauguration.

Trump fired back on Twitter, saying Lewis should “spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart.”

Trump added that the Georgia Democrat is “all talk, talk, talk.”

Nadler said Monday that he agrees with Lewis that Trump, “although legally elected, is not legitimate.”

Almost two dozen Democrats have now said they will boycott Trump’s inaugural on Friday in a break with tradition.