Crowley passes on role in Trump administration

Monica Crowley said Monday that she will not take a role in the new Trump administration in the wake of plagiarism accusations, according to multiple reports.

“After much reflection I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” she said in a statement, the Washington Times reported.

“I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal,” the former Fox News analyst added.

In a review of Crowley’s 2012 book, “What the (Bleep) Just Happened?” CNN found more than 50 instances of plagiarism. In a statement to the cable network at the time, Trump’s transition team said it would stand behind Crowley.

Further review of her Ph.D dissertation by CNN found thousands of instances of plagiarism.

"HarperCollins—one of the largest and most respected publishers in the world—published her book which has become a national best-seller. Any attempt to discredit Monica is nothing more than a politically motivated attack that seeks to distract from the real issues facing this country,” a spokesperson said.

Trump’s transition team announced in December that Crowley had been tapped to serve as the National Security Council’s senior director of strategic communications.

--This report was updated at 1:06 p.m.