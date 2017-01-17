Trump: Lewis 'wrong' to say it's his first boycott

President-elect Donald TrumpDonald TrumpKerry: Trump can’t instantly undo Obama actions 'Soul Man' Sam Moore joins Trump inauguration Pence: Trump planning ‘big’ infrastructure bill MORE on Tuesday revived his Twitter war with Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), accusing him of lying when Lewis said he hasn't boycotted inaugurations in the past.
"John Lewis said about my inauguration, 'It will be the first one that I've missed.' WRONG (or lie)!" Trump tweeted Tuesday.
"He boycotted Bush 43 also because he...'thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in....he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president.' Sound familiar! WP."
Lewis said in an interview last week he doesn't believe Trump is a "legitimate president," adding that he doesn't plan to attend the president-elect's inauguration.
“It will be the first one that I miss since I’ve been in Congress,” Lewis said. “You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right.”
According to a Washington Post article from 2001, Lewis did not attend George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration, instead choosing to spend the day in his Atlanta district. The "WP" at the end of Trump's tweets appear to be a reference to the Post.
Trump on Saturday morning fired at Lewis via Twitter, calling him "all talk" and "no action."
Lawmakers rushed to Lewis's defense, noting his legacy as a civil rights activist. Lewis was a key civil rights leader in the 1960s as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He was beaten by police officers at the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in 1965, which became known as "Bloody Sunday."
More than 50 Democratic lawmakers have announced they won't attend Trump's inauguration in the aftermath of his attack on Lewis. The Hill is keeping a running list.
