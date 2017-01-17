Trump: Lewis 'wrong' to say it's his first boycott

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpKerry: Trump can’t instantly undo Obama actions 'Soul Man' Sam Moore joins Trump inauguration Pence: Trump planning ‘big’ infrastructure bill MORE on Tuesday revived his Twitter war with Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), accusing him of lying when Lewis said he hasn't boycotted inaugurations in the past.

"John Lewis said about my inauguration, 'It will be the first one that I've missed.' WRONG (or lie)!" Trump tweeted Tuesday.

"He boycotted Bush 43 also because he...'thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in....he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president.' Sound familiar! WP."

John Lewis said about my inauguration, "It will be the first one that I've missed." WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

"thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in....he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president." Sound familiar! WP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

Lewis said in an interview last week he doesn't believe Trump is a "legitimate president," adding that he doesn't plan to attend the president-elect's inauguration.