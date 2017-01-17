Putin doesn't believe Trump met with prostitutes

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he doesn't think President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpBorder tax criticism clouds reform push Five areas where Trump and Dems could make a deal Trump scrambles GOP's healthcare plans MORE met with prostitutes in Russia, according to Bloomberg News.

The Russian president on Tuesday called unverified claims against the president-elect "obvious fabrications."

“People who order fakes of the type now circulating against the U.S. president-elect, who concoct them and use them in a political battle, are worse than prostitutes because they don’t have any moral boundaries at all,” Putin told reporters Tuesday, according to Bloomberg News.

He also called it "complete nonsense" that Russian security services would "chase after every American billionaire."

"[Trump is] a grown man, and secondly he’s someone who has been involved with beauty contests for many years and has met the most beautiful women in the world,” Putin said, per Bloomberg. “I find it hard to believe that he rushed to some hotel to meet girls of loose morals, although ours are undoubtedly the best in the world.”

CNN reported last week that U.S. officials had briefed Trump and President Obama on an unverified dossier that said the Russian government has compromising information about the president-elect.

The president-elect and his team rejected the reports. Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer called them a "sad and pathetic attempt to get clicks."

"It's not an intelligence report, plain and simple," he said.

"With all the talk of fake news, this was a political witch hunt ... some of the most flimsy reporting."

The Kremlin last week also dismissed the reports as a "total hoax."