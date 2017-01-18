Trump: 'I don't like to lie'

© Getty Images
President-elect Donald TrumpDonald TrumpBipartisan group of mayors asks for immigration reform Obama offers laments and optimism at last presser Overnight Energy: Trump's EPA pick faces Congress | 2016 is the hottest year on record MORE said in an interview published Wednesday that he doesn't like to lie.
"I don't like to lie, no," the president-elect told Axios.
"It's not something that I would like to be doing."
When pressed about whether it is ever OK to lie, the president-elect declined to give a response.
"I don't want to answer the question," he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Because it gets to, you know, a different level than what we're talking about for this interview."
Trump during his presidential campaign was accused of lying about a variety of issues.
He faced backlash during his campaign for saying that thousands of Muslim Americans in New Jersey celebrated after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and for saying he opposed the Iraq War from the start.
The president-elect also often accuses his political opponents of lying.
On Tuesday, Trump blasted Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), saying Lewis got caught in a "pretty bad lie" when he claimed he had never boycotted a presidential inauguration before this year.
Tags Donald Trump