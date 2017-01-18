Trump: 'I don't like to lie'

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpBipartisan group of mayors asks for immigration reform Obama offers laments and optimism at last presser Overnight Energy: Trump's EPA pick faces Congress | 2016 is the hottest year on record MORE said in an interview published Wednesday that he doesn't like to lie.

"I don't like to lie, no," the president-elect told Axios.

"It's not something that I would like to be doing."

When pressed about whether it is ever OK to lie, the president-elect declined to give a response.