Trump says he expects 'more competition' for Facebook over the years

President-elect Donald TrumpDonald TrumpBipartisan group of mayors asks for immigration reform Obama offers laments and optimism at last presser Overnight Energy: Trump's EPA pick faces Congress | 2016 is the hottest year on record MORE says in a new interview that Facebook has been important in helping him get his message out, but adds that he expects to see more competition for it in the future.
Trump told Axios that Facebook helps him when he is "treated so dishonestly by the press."
"I have a feeling you will have more competition over the years," Trump said.
“I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract," he said. "When people make misstatements about me, I’m able to say it and call it out.”