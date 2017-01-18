Trump says he expects 'more competition' for Facebook over the years

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpBipartisan group of mayors asks for immigration reform Obama offers laments and optimism at last presser Overnight Energy: Trump's EPA pick faces Congress | 2016 is the hottest year on record MORE says in a new interview that Facebook has been important in helping him get his message out, but adds that he expects to see more competition for it in the future.

Trump told Axios that Facebook helps him when he is "treated so dishonestly by the press."

"I have a feeling you will have more competition over the years," Trump said.

"I'd like to create more competition over the years because I think it's very important to have that."

Trump also said he expects to see "new Facebooks starting up."

"I'm all for that," he said.

"You'll have people challenging, people coming up with new ideas, and, you know, it's a very innovative group of people."

The president-elect has been known to use both Facebook and Twitter to get his message out, often using the mediums to blast his political rivals or post campaign updates.

During an interview earlier this week on Fox News, Trump said he doesn't like tweeting. But he noted he needs to use the platform to counteract the press.