Trump coins 2020 slogan: 'Keep America Great'

President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpBipartisan group of mayors asks for immigration reform Obama offers laments and optimism at last presser Overnight Energy: Trump's EPA pick faces Congress | 2016 is the hottest year on record MORE has already coined his slogan for his 2020 reelection run.

“Are you ready?” he said during an interview with The Washington Post.

“‘Keep America Great,’ exclamation point.”

Trump then called for his lawyer.

“Will you trademark and register, if you would, if you like it — I think I like it, right? Do this: ‘Keep America Great,’ with an exclamation point," Trump said.

"With and without an exclamation. ‘Keep America Great.'"

"Got it," the lawyer said in response.

Trump told the Post he never expected to be offering his expression "for four years [from now]."

“But I am so confident that we are going to be, it is going to be so amazing. It’s the only reason I give it to you," he said.

"If I was, like, ambiguous about it, if I wasn’t sure about what is going to happen — the country is going to be great.”

The president-elect said one of the many responsibilities of a good president is to be a "cheerleader for the country."