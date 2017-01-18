Trump coins 2020 slogan: 'Keep America Great'

President-elect Donald TrumpDonald TrumpBipartisan group of mayors asks for immigration reform Obama offers laments and optimism at last presser Overnight Energy: Trump's EPA pick faces Congress | 2016 is the hottest year on record MORE has already coined his slogan for his 2020 reelection run.
“Are you ready?” he said during an interview with The Washington Post.
“Will you trademark and register, if you would, if you like it — I think I like it, right? Do this: ‘Keep America Great,’ with an exclamation point," Trump said.
"Got it," the lawyer said in response.
Trump told the Post he never expected to be offering his expression "for four years [from now]."
“But I am so confident that we are going to be, it is going to be so amazing. It’s the only reason I give it to you," he said.
"If I was, like, ambiguous about it, if I wasn’t sure about what is going to happen — the country is going to be great.”
“And we’re going to show the people as we build up our military, we’re going to display our military," he said.
“That military may come marching down Pennsylvania Avenue. That military may be flying over New York City and Washington, D.C., for parades. I mean, we’re going to be showing our military."
But he added that the public will have to "feel it," when talking about how to judge whether he has upheld his promise to "Make America Great Again."
“Being a cheerleader or a salesman for the country is very important, but you still have to produce the results," Trump said.
“Honestly, you haven’t seen anything yet. Wait till you see what happens, starting next Monday,” he said. “A lot of things are going to happen. Great things.”
Trump's slogan for his 2016 run, "Make America Great Again," became an instant identifier of the president-elect's campaign. He and his supporters often sported hats with the phrase, and Trump frequently repeated the phrase during his campaign rallies.