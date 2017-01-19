Trump: Never Trumpers 'on a respirator'

Donald Trump Donald TrumpSenate to vote on Trump's defense picks Friday House Dems to Trump: American women ‘are watching’ Spicer defends level of diversity in Trump's Cabinet MORE said late Wednesday that members of the "Never Trump" movement just didn't understand him.

"These people were angry. They didn't even know me. I never met them," the president-elect said during a fundraiser at the National Portrait Gallery, according to a tape of the event obtained by Axios.

"They're really right now on a respirator," he continued.

"And we actually do have some Never Trumpers that are fantastic people. They just didn't understand me."

During the presidential campaign, many people joined the "Never Trump" movement, speaking out against Trump and orchestrating efforts to derail the president-elect.

People who were part of this movement said they would not vote for Trump and warned of the dangers of a Trump presidency.

Since Trump's victory, some who were part of the "Never Trump" movement and spoke our strongly against Trump have since congratulated the president-elect or had talks about administration positions.