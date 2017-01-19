President-elect Donald Trump Donald TrumpMexican government extradites 'El Chapo' Guzman to US Top Dem gives Trump's budget pick 'benefit of the doubt' Bush letter to Obama made public for the first time MORE has arrived in the Washington area ahead of his inauguration Friday.

The president-elect arrived at Joint Base Andrews with his family, including his children and wife Melania Trump, shortly after noon on Thursday.

Family of President-elect Donald Trump deplanes at Joint Base Andrews ahead of Inauguration Day. pic.twitter.com/yc3kaInrDV — ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2017

The president-elect and future first lady will meet with President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama Michelle ObamaObama assembles his post-presidential team Trump arrives for inauguration Obama offers a way to keep in touch in farewell letter MORE at the White House for a traditional transfer-of-power meeting Friday before the official inauguration ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is scheduled to administer the oath of office.

A new survey out Thursday reported that most Americans believe the ceremony will be a partisan affair aimed at Trump's fans.