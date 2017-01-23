Former Clinton spokesman: Virginia elections will begin resistance to Trump

A former spokesman for Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonJames Franco on Trump: 'I've spiraled into a depression' Alec Baldwin and Trump impression to return to SNL as host Trump signs executive actions on TPP, abortion, federal hiring freeze MORE’s presidential campaign is arguing that Virginia will be “the first major electoral blow” to President Trump and will begin the resistance against the new administration.

“The Virginia governor’s race is the first real chance that our democracy gets to weigh in and the voters get to speak. And when voters speak in Virginia’s governor’s races, it matters,” Jesse Ferguson wrote in an op-ed for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Ferguson pointed to Sen. Tim Kaine Tim KaineFormer Clinton spokesman: Virginia elections will begin resistance to Trump Top Dem comes out against Tillerson ahead of key vote Decaying DC bridge puts spotlight on Trump plan MORE’s (D-Va.) 2005 victory in the state’s governor’s race as an example, calling it “the first political wound to the Bush administration.”

Virginia will have several elections this year, including for lieutenant governor and attorney general in addition to its governor’s race.

Ferguson said Virginia’s diverse population could provide “a good representation” of what may come in the 2018 midterm elections throughout the country.

“Third, and most importantly, the motto of the Commonwealth of Virginia is Sic Semper Tyrannis — Thus Always to Tyrants. Where better to launch the resistance?” he said.