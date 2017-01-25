NASCAR star Carl Edwards is leaving the door open to a potential run against Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire McCaskillSenators move to nix Trump's ban on funding NGOs that provide abortions NASCAR star Edwards not ruling out Senate run in 2018 'Real Housewives' producer 'begging' Conway to join cast MORE (D-Mo.) in 2018, according to the Associated Press.

"I believe firmly in the principles that the U.S. was founded upon,” Edwards wrote to AP. “If I could help, I definitely would consider it.”

Edwards, who abruptly retired as a NASCAR driver a few weeks ago, said that while he is mulling a run, he currently has no plans to mount a bid.

McCaskill, who faces a tough reelection in 2018, is one of 10 Democratic senators who is running in a state that President Trump carried in the 2016 election. She won Missouri by nearly 19 points.

While there are no declared candidates, Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) is seen as a top GOP contender for the seat.

Wagner has been mum on her plans, but following the presidential election in November, she gave up roles to serve in House GOP leadership, potentially hinting at a bid for the upper chamber.