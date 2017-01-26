Conservative group launches Snapchat filter targeting GOP retreat

As congressional Republicans take their annual retreat to Philadelphia, one conservative advocacy group is making sure the lawmakers get the message about repealing and replacing ObamaCare.

The American Action Network (AAN) is launching a Snapchat filter and digital ads specifically targeting the area around the Philadelphia hotel where the lawmakers are staying to keep the repeal on their minds.

"Key leaders are gathering to discuss how to provide relief from the failed health care law that has stiffed millions of Americans,” Corry Bliss, the group's executive director, said in a statement.