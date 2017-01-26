Conservative group launches Snapchat filter targeting GOP retreat

As congressional Republicans take their annual retreat to Philadelphia, one conservative advocacy group is making sure the lawmakers get the message about repealing and replacing ObamaCare.
The American Action Network (AAN) is launching a Snapchat filter and digital ads specifically targeting the area around the Philadelphia hotel where the lawmakers are staying to keep the repeal on their minds.
"Key leaders are gathering to discuss how to provide relief from the failed health care law that has stiffed millions of Americans,” Corry Bliss, the group's executive director, said in a statement.
“As conservatives lay out a new path forward on a variety of issues, AAN will use every new and innovative tool to ensure Americans know there’s a plan to make quality, affordable health care a reality, and to let our leaders know that moving forward with that plan should be a top priority.”
The AAN is the nonprofit arm of the Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC aligned with House Speaker Paul RyanPaul RyanRyan tiptoes around deficit concerns for 2017 legislation Exporters forming coalition to support House GOP border tax GOP leaders downplay the Trump Show MORE (R-Wis.). The group recently spent about $4 million on advertising nationwide on replacing ObamaCare.
The Snapchat filters will include the group's name and a picture of a cartoon hospital, along with a call to visit the group's website, ABetterHealthcarePlan.com.
And the digital ads are a 30-second spot from the group that boosts the House Republicans' plan to replace the controversial healthcare law.
Ryan told lawmakers Wednesday that House committees will mark up a repeal bill in the next couple of weeks that will include some elements of a replacement. He hopes to bring the package to the floor by late February or early March. Republicans have not released details of their repeal-and-replace plans, though.
Those ads won't be the only ones nudging lawmakers during their three-day retreat. Save My Care, a liberal group that supports ObamaCare, has also paid for digital ads in the area surrounding the lawmakers' hotel.
— Peter Sullivan contributed.
