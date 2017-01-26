Stone recounts Trump’s early thoughts on 2016 race: 'I'm better than any of those a--holes'

President Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone outlines the billionaire's thinking as he decided to run for the White House in his new book.

In an excerpt of "The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Donald TrumpABC Trump interview most-watched Wednesday program Poll: Trump begins presidency with 36 percent approval rating Trump calls ISIS fighters ‘sneaky, dirty rats’ MORE orchestrated a Revolution" obtained by Axios, Stone describes a discussion with Trump before he launched his campaign for president.

"He looked me squarely in the eyes and, with a hint of a smile, said: 'Roger, I want to take the next step. I want to see if Donald Trump can win the White House,' " Stone writes, according to Axios.

" 'Is this country ready for President Trump? The one thing I do know is that I'm better than any of those assholes who are running.' "

ADVERTISEMENT

In the book, Stone also writes about the president's choice toward the end of his campaign to bring on Stephen Bannon and Kellyanne Conway as top advisers.

"[I]n the final phase, Trump found Steve Bannon had genius ability to get his messages packed into the powerful mantras the thousands attending rallies planned on chanting," Stone writes.

"While Kellyanne Conway displayed equal acumen in keeping Trump's temperament level through the long airplane rides."

Stone's book will be out Jan. 31.