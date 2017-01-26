Conway: 'Flatly false' that Tiffany Trump registered in two states

President Trump's top aide, Kellyanne Conway, is disputing reports that the president's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, is registered to vote in two states.
"I talked last night to Tiffany Trump, and she said it is flatly false that she is registered in two states," Conway said Thursday on NBC's "Today."
Heat Street reported Wednesday that the president's daughter is registered to vote in both Pennsylvania and New York. The report was confirmed by The Washington Post and NBC News.
Double-checked on this: Tiffany Trump is, in fact, registered to vote in PA & NY, per elex officials & state elections websites @TODAYshow https://t.co/idjkIfAHWO— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 26, 2017
“She had been registered in Pennsylvania and went through the process, said it was very byzantine, and took a long time, but she said she is not registered in two states,” Conway said.
Tiffany Trump lived in Philadelphia while attending the University of Pennsylvania.
She reportedly cast her November ballot in New York City.
CNN reported Wednesday that Steven Mnuchin, Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, is registered in both New York and California, although records show he last voted at his New York address in 2008.
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported that chief White House strategist Steve Bannon was also registered to vote in two states — New York and Florida.