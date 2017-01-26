Conway: 'Flatly false' that Tiffany Trump registered in two states

President Trump's top aide, Kellyanne Conway, is disputing reports that the president's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, is registered to vote in two states.

"I talked last night to Tiffany Trump, and she said it is flatly false that she is registered in two states," Conway said Thursday on NBC's "Today."

Heat Street reported Wednesday that the president's daughter is registered to vote in both Pennsylvania and New York. The report was confirmed by The Washington Post and NBC News.

Double-checked on this: Tiffany Trump is, in fact, registered to vote in PA & NY, per elex officials & state elections websites @TODAYshow https://t.co/idjkIfAHWO — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 26, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT Conway said she remembers talking with Tiffany Trump earlier this year about trying to register in New York "so she could vote for her father" in the state's presidential primary.

“She had been registered in Pennsylvania and went through the process, said it was very byzantine, and took a long time, but she said she is not registered in two states,” Conway said.

President Trump on Wednesday morning announced he would ask for a "major investigation" into voter fraud. He cited "those registered to vote in two states" as part of the problem.

It is illegal to cast a ballot in multiple states, but it is not illegal to be registered in two states at the same time. This often happens when people move to new states but their old state has not yet updated its voter rolls.