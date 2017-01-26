GOP senator: 'I haven't seen evidence' of Trump's voter fraud claims

Sen. Cory Gardner Cory GardnerGOP senator: 'I haven't seen evidence' of Trump's voter fraud claims Overnight Cybersecurity: Comey reportedly staying on at FBI | Court blocks DOJ appeal in Microsoft email case Cabinet picks boost 2018 Dems MORE (R-Colo.) on Thursday said he hasn't seen any evidence of rampant voter fraud during the 2016 presidential race.

"I haven't seen evidence of that," Gardner said on CNN's "New Day" when asked whether he supports an investigation of President Trump's claim that 3 to 5 million "illegals voted against Donald Trump Donald TrumpABC Trump interview most-watched Wednesday program Poll: Trump begins presidency with 36 percent approval rating Trump calls ISIS fighters ‘sneaky, dirty rats’ MORE" in the election.

Gardner said he has spoken with Colorado's secretary of State, who "did make allegations of voter fraud."

ADVERTISEMENT

"There were I guess a handful of people in Colorado who were found, or at least investigated," he said.

"I think it's important that we have integrity in our election."

Gardner called the U.S. electoral process "one of the most sacred things we have in this country."

"We went through a very divisive campaign. We had a lot of discussions about the impact that Russian hacks had or did not have throughout this process," he said.

"But the bottom line is we need an electoral process that stands up to the integrity and test for the American people."

Gardner said if there is evidence that voter fraud cost the president the popular vote, the country should "let the American people see."

Trump on Wednesday announced he would ask for a "major investigation" into voter fraud in the country.

He said during a White House meeting with congressional leaders earlier this week he lost the popular vote because of rampant voter fraud by "illegals."

Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham Clinton2017 may be the year of the 'Berniecrats' Don’t let the Holocaust museum fall into Obama’s echo chamber Trump's @POTUS Twitter account was tied to Gmail MORE won the popular vote by more than 2.8 million votes.