GOP: 'Huge influx' of January donations didn't materialize

The Republican National Committee said in a fundraising email that many of the new donations it expected to following the change in administrations never materialized.

“We thought there would be a huge influx in contributions this weekend, but we were wrong,” the RNC wrote in the email.

The RNC said it needs a “massive turnaround immediately” in order to meet its January deadline on Tuesday.

Political fundraising emails often strike a dismal tone in an attempt to inspire more donations. With Republicans controlling the White House and Congress and looking toward a favorable 2018 Senate map, the RNC is expected to enjoy favorable positioning despite any projected shortfall in post-inauguration donations.

The email includes a prior message from the president asking for donations so the RNC could hit its monthly fundraising goal.

The RNC said it raised $36.6 million from Oct. 20 through Nov. 28.

Updated 10:47 p.m.