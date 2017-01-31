Clinton tweets: 'What I'm thinking about today'

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonTV pundit says she can take on Trump at DNC Trump White House clashes with resistant civil servants Pavlich: Dems' tiresome tantrums MORE on Tuesday tweeted that she is thinking about Khizr Khan, the father of a U.S. Army captain who was killed in Iraq, and an Iraqi interpreter who can reportedly no longer come to the United States due to President Trump’s latest executive order.

What I'm thinking about today:



Khizr Khan:https://t.co/wrHK7IkBrG



And a vet who fought with those now excluded:https://t.co/4LhNIT8xVo — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 31, 2017

The tweet comes three days after Trump signed an executive order imposing a 90-day ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries entering the United States. The Khizr Khan and his wife, Ghazala, are from Pakistan, which is not included on Trump's list.

The order also calls for a 120-day ban on admitting all refugees and an indefinite halt on admitting refugees from Syria.

Clinton included a link to a New York Times op-ed about an Iraqi interpreter who helped the United States Marine Corps in Iraq.

According to the report, the interpreter will now no longer be able to come to the United States after six years of vetting.

Clinton also included a link to a recent interview with Khan about the executive order in the New Yorker. Khan called the order “un-American.”

“It’s against the safety of my country. I say to President Trump and his security advisers, the drafters of these executive orders, to get out of the White House and go to Arlington Cemetery and stand in front of all the tombstones and learn from observation that Muslims, and people from all other faiths, have given their lives to protect the Constitution and values of pluralism and equal protection,” he said.

Khan spoke at the Democratic National Convention last July, where he criticized Trump for his campaign rhetoric and questioned whether the then-GOP nominee had ever read the U.S. Constitution.